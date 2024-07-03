They Said “NO” to Your Proposal: Now What? – Part 3

(By Rick Fink) In my last two columns, we explored why “no” is a necessary step towards “yes” in your selling process, and we discussed the first five of our ten things to do after “no.” Let’s explore the remainder of those 10 steps.

Step 6: Say thanks in a big way

Thanks for the appointment, thanks for giving me new insights into your business or your goals, and thanks for considering us, etc. Don’t only say thanks verbally, but follow up in writing with a personal note. Also thank any key influencers, coaches, or associates who referred you, and keep them in the loop.

This is often majorly underplayed.

Step 7: Regroup and strategize

After no, carefully plan your next strategy based on what the “no” taught you. Through questioning, you’ve learned why your prospect said no, and conversely, you now know what you have to do to get to yes.

Step 8: The rule of three

Before you ask for the order again, initiate a minimum of three valid business interactions. A valid business interaction is any contact that benefits your prospect. Pushing for a sale on every encounter can be a real turn-off, but delivering a minimum of three messages of value before the next ask will help create a pre-sell before your next approach.

Step 9: After no, get a second opinion

Review the situation with your sales manager, have a productive brainstorming meeting with your creative people, or, SoundADvice members are always welcome to contact me 24/7 to discuss the situation and alternative approaches for the next proposal.

Step 10: Bow out gracefully

Last but not least, when you have exhausted the previous 9 steps, know when to quit – but do it with confidence and style.

Don’t just disappear. Let the prospect know that you are convinced your station can produce results for them. Let them know you would like to have another account executive tackle the challenge, and ask them what they look for in a media account executive so that you can better select the team member at your station to serve them.

There is no shame in another account executive making a sale where you could not. If your account trade results in a win for the station and a win for the client, you are a winner. There will be clients that others couldn’t sell that you could sell, and vice versa.

Remember, if you’re not getting any no’s, you’re not trying hard enough, and if you are getting too many no’s, you aren’t preparing properly.

In conclusion

Remember to take responsibility for “no”, and retrace each step in your process to learn how to get to “yes”.

More often than not, when you question to uncover the real reason for the “no”, it’s very likely you’ll uncover what it takes to get a “yes.”

NEVER Stop Learning – Get Better Every Day!

Rick Fink from ENS Media can be reached at 605-310-2062 or [email protected]. Read Rick’s Radio Ink archives here.