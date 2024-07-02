A Fresh Start At The Halfway Point

(By Buzz Knight) Congratulations! You have made it to the middle of 2024. Time flies when you’re battling for your share of the pie. As you get ready for a little holiday break, I’m asking you to consider a mindset shift when you come back to the office:

Arrive as if it’s your first time there.

It may sound like a strange idea, and you may think I’ve lost my mind, but please consider it.

Literally, try to walk in as if it is your first day on the job. Try to forget everything that has happened in the first six months of the year – the good, the bad, and the ugly. Come to work with the goal of giving everything you do a fresh set of eyes.

How you approach a day with the best outlook and most effective use of time is so critical, so show up with a beginner mindset to your workday rhythm. Try to concentrate on working on the tasks that make the most impact. Scrolling infinitely on your phone and checking your own social accounts to see who ate what on the holiday weekend is a waste of time.

Take a look at your website and use it like a listener would, evaluating it for strong content and overall user experience.

Listen to your radio station like a listener, not someone in charge of the brand.

Think of the user experience as if you just tuned in for the first time.

Evaluate the positioning as a non-radio person but as a listener.

Utilize every platform that your brand exists on and consider if you are maximizing for optimum reach and impressions.

This is your moment to arrive at work and start the second half of the year strong.

Sometimes a leader can’t see the forest from the trees and needs to take a step back to make a significant difference and find things to improve. Yes, it is important to analyze what has worked well and what hasn’t but it’s more important to take a clean look at the state of your job and your brand. By doing this you’ll find that one competitive advantage that will propel you to greater success.

Have a killer second half of the year!

Buzz Knight can be reached by e-mail at [email protected]. Read Buzz’ Radio Ink archives here.