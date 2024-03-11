In Pre-Oscar Push, NBCUniversal’s Peacock Put Radio To Work

Ahead of the 2024 Oscars, a major video streamer took advantage of radio’s audience reach. NBCUniversal’s Peacock, the streaming home of Best Picture winner Oppenheimer and nominee The Holdovers, leaped onto Media Monitors’ list of radio’s top national advertisers.

For the week of March 4-10, Progressive maintained its stronghold at the top, with a play count of 64,440, reflecting its consistent strategy in radio presence. At a distant second place, ZipRecruiter had a count of 39,786. Only a few hundred rotations separated the majority of the week’s top performers.

In a surprising reappearance in the top five, Pfizer finished third with 39,497 plays, as the pharmaceutical giant resumes its outreach efforts. The language-learning platform Babbel followed closely, securing the fourth position with 39,416 spots, suggesting a robust campaign to attract new learners.

As mentioned, Peacock rounded out the top five with 37,875 plays, indicating a push to capture more viewers for their streaming service surrounding the Oscars buzz.