NAB Brings FM Geo-Targeting, Localism Petitions To FCC’s Gomez

Between calling the effectiveness of the Main Studio Rule elimination into question and moving towards allowing FM geo-targeting, the FCC has kicked off a hot 2024 for broadcasters. Now the NAB is stating its case on those matters with the FCC’s newest Commissioner, Anna Gomez.

On February 13, representatives from the National Association of Broadcasters, including Erin Dozier and Larry Walke, engaged in discussions with staff members Deena Shetler and Harsha Mudaliar from Commissioner Anna Gomez’s office.

Among the topics discussed was a recent Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, which would provide expedited process review for stations that offer at least three hours of locally originated programming weekly. The FCC is seeking input on defining “locally originated programming” and what constitutes a “local market,” suggesting activities within the market such as scripting, recording, or editing could qualify.

The NPRM also questioned a 2017 rule change, enacted under former Chair Ajit Pai, which removed the requirement for AM and FM stations to have a staffed physical studio within their service community, a move that was largely welcomed by major radio groups and the NAB for its cost-saving benefits.

During the meeting with Commissioner Gomez’s representatives, the NAB underscored the intrinsic value of localism in broadcasting but argued that financial constraints pose a significant barrier to the production of local content and that only adjusting application processing incentives would not overcome the fundamental challenges stations face in producing or expanding local programming.

Broadcasters have until March 11 to submit comments, with an additional 30 days for reply comments, under MB Docket No. 24-14.

The meeting with the representatives for Anna Gomez also touched on the proposal allowing FM boosters to originate programming for geo-targeting within specific market zones. Despite the proposal’s advancement, the NAB reiterated widespread industry opposition due to technical, financial, and competitive concerns.

They stressed that a significant portion of the broadcasting sector, including diverse ownership groups, remains firmly against the rule change.

Lastly, the conversation also covered the FCC’s draft Order on Reconsideration concerning rules, which had previously limited the duplication of programming across commonly owned or brokered stations within the same service area to 25% of the average broadcast week. This rule was abolished in August 2020 but faced reconsideration due to a petition from groups concerned about FM broadcasting’s impact on record labels and low-power FM radio services.

Given the considerable time elapsed since the petition and the absence of new evidence to support a reversal, the NAB believes the FCC should reevaluate the situation based on recent market developments before reinstating the rule.