RAB Tacks On Two More Radio Talent Institutes For 2024

The RAB’s National Radio Talent System is expanding its Radio Talent Institutes for late spring and early summer 2024. After hosting three last year, two more sessions are being introduced for the first time since the RAB took over the NRTS from founder Dan Vallie.

The NRTS offers a unique, hands-on, and immersive program for students. The curriculum covers various aspects of radio broadcasting, including on-air delivery, sports, news, promotions, production, podcasting, engineering, digital, and sales. Participants also complete the RAB’s Radio Marketing Professional certification course.

This year’s Institutes are:

GAB Radio Talent Institute at Grady College, University of Georgia: May 13-18

IBA Radio Talent Institute at Columbia College: May 13-18

Confer Radio Talent Institute at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania: May 20-25 (Added)

KBA Radio Talent Institute at Western Kentucky University: June 3-8 (Added)

Kellar Radio Talent Institute at Appalachian State University: June 3-8

Since its start in 2007, the program has inspired and empowered over 750 students nationwide, hosting nearly 50 Radio Talent Institutes.

For more information about the 2024 Radio Talent Institutes, including registration deadlines, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the National Radio Talent System website.

RAB President Erica Farber said, “Following last year’s success, we are excited to plan and produce five Radio Talent Institutes in 2024. Students will have the opportunity to learn from some of the best in radio, network and connect with leading broadcasting professionals, and jumpstart their careers.”