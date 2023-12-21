Jacobs Media Sounds Last Call For Techsurvey Signups

Today marks the registration deadline for Jacobs Media’s 20th annual Techsurvey. Techsurvey, which saw participation from over 430 radio stations and surveyed more than 30,000 core listeners in 2023, is a key tool in identifying emerging digital trends.

The 2024 edition will explore new areas including the impact of Artificial Intelligence, the evolving definition of “local,” changes in social media usage, the subscription economy, and listener expectations from radio personalities. The survey will also deliver updated data across various radio formats, offering a comprehensive view of how media habits are shifting across different demographics.

Participation is open to stations in the US and Canada, with participants receiving the nationwide results, with a paid option to obtain station-specific data. Upcoming separate companion studies for Public Radio and Christian Music will open for registration in late winter/early spring 2024.

Registration is available here.

Jacobs Media President Fred Jacobs commented, “It’s hard to believe we’ve been doing these Techsurveys for commercial radio for two decades. Techsurvey 2024 is a much-anticipated study that tracks broadcast radio’s ability to adapt and transform in a fast-moving media landscape. We have grown this survey’s reach by adding more participating stations. We’re hoping to continue the progress with Techsurvey 2024 and its revelations about the impact of change.”