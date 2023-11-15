You Don’t Need AI, You Need A Shovel

(By Chris Stonick) If you’re thinking that AI (Artificial Inspiration) is going to save the day when it comes to writing successful copy for recruitment or any other type of ad…you’re probably going to be disappointed. Take it from me, a guy who’s written more than 70,000 radio ads.

Of the 70,000 ads I’ve penned, some were great, some were so-so, and some were never going to help the client. Why? Was I just having some off days? No – it came down to the information I was given or the information I personally mined.

Great info leads to great ads. I tell the salespeople that I work with, dig, dig, and dig for persuasive information. And after you’ve done that, dig deeper. AI can spit out scripts in the blink of an eye, but it won’t tell you that the information you provided is bad. Do your homework and you can get the results you want for the client.

