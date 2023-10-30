Audio Ads Tied To High Audience Engagement, Purchase Intent

A new study by Integral Ad Science reveals interesting consumer attitudes toward audio advertising. Conducted in June among over 1,000 US-based listeners, the report provides insights into the effectiveness of digital audio ads and the preferences of consumers.

According to the study, the US is poised to spend more than $7.5 billion on digital audio advertising next year, representing a 10.5% increase year-over-year. These investments are primed to pay off: 81% of internet users have tuned into digital audio in 2023.

Among these listeners, 63% have engaged with digital audio ads in the last year, 28% have been compelled to visit a store or website, and 20% ended up making a purchase. Host-read podcast ads were found to be slightly more effective than pre-recorded ads in driving purchases.

While 44% of digital audio consumers are open to ads, they prefer non-disruptive advertising. More than half stated the importance of ad relevance to the content they’re listening to. About 28% would favor brands that advertise against relevant content, while an equal proportion felt that it’s the brand’s fault if their ads are placed next to unsuitable content.

The report also delved into the subject of brand safety. Content that includes themes of violence, sexual content, drug use, and crime was considered high-risk for advertisers. While 55% found violent themes inappropriate in music, only 32% felt the same about podcasts. Older listeners were generally more cautious and less likely to engage with digital audio ads.