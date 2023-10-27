News Anchor

Compass Media Networks has a rare full-time opening for an experienced news and business anchor for the daily “This Morning with Gordon Deal” radio show, and “Your Money Now” business news network. The anchor will be responsible for writing and reading live newscasts for both programs as well as recording and editing audio interviews and participating in social media photos, videos, and promotions.

Ideal candidates will have high volume large/major market live news writing and performing experience and be an energetic team player. Hours are Mon-Fri from 3:30am until 12:00pm in our studio located outside Princeton, New Jersey.

“This Morning with Gordon Deal” has been “America’s First News” for two decades, and is heard nationwide on over 330 radio stations every weekday morning – including 90 of the top 100 media markets. “Your Money Now” boasts a lineup of nearly 150 network affiliates, with custom reports airing in major markets like Seattle, Detroit, St. Louis, and Pittsburgh.

Send your resume and demo to:

[email protected]