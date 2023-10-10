Forecasting The Promise and Pitfalls Of AI In Radio

Broadcasters are paying close attention to AI as it unleashes exciting new opportunities. AI’s capabilities are immense, but there are also significant concerns regarding copyright infringement, misrepresentation, and identity theft.

How can our industry harness the promise and power of AI while avoiding its pitfalls?

Forecast 2024’s “The Promise and Pitfalls of AI Technology in Broadcasting” brings together a panel of broadcast, legal, and technology professionals to explore the ethical considerations surrounding the use of AI tools and services by broadcasters and examine the potential influence of legal factors on the future application of AI. Register now for early bird pricing!

Our Moderator

Dave “Chachi” Denes is president and co-founder of Benztown, a global leader in radio imaging, production, programming, podcasting, jingles, and voiceover services. Benztown was named to the exclusive Inc. 5000 for five consecutive years as one of America’s Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies.

Our Panelists

Caroline Beasley is CEO of Beasley Broadcast Group. She also serves as Chair of the BMI Board of Directors and is an FCC Diversity and Inclusion Committee member. In 2017, Ms. Beasley was honored by Radio Ink magazine as “Radio Executive of the Year.” She has been consistently ranked among the top five of the publication’s “40 Most Powerful People in Radio” list

Nick Locascio is co-founder and CEO of Booth AI, an image-generation platform for marketers and e-commerce brands. He holds an MEng and BS in Computer Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Michael Newman is Director of Transformation at Graham Media Group, wearing multiple hats and overseeing digital products, digital ad operations, and programmatic revenue to steering the company toward innovative avenues and future-ready technologies. Newman recently spent a lot of time leveraging AI to streamline workflows, not just within GMG but also setting the industry standard.

David Perry is a copyright attorney in Blank Rome, Philadelphia, concentrating his practice on intellectual property, including copyright counseling and strategic advice under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act and related anti-circumvention and infringement provisions of the U.S. Copyright Act.

Time is running out for those looking to save on tickets to Radio Ink‘s Forecast 2024, the broadcast media industry’s premier leadership conference. Early Bird pricing for the event will expire on Sunday, October 15, after which ticket prices will increase by $200.