(By Pat Bryson) Tomorrow we will celebrate July 4th. In case your American history is a bit fuzzy, this is the day we celebrate the passage of the Declaration of Independence. Congress had voted on independence from Great Britain on July 2, but it took them 2 more days to revise the document. It seems the political process of bickering was alive and well in 1776. We carry on that tradition today, unfortunately.

The marking of the first days of independence during the summer of 1776 actually took the form in many towns of a mock funeral for the king, whose “death” symbolized the end of monarchy and tyranny and the rebirth of liberty. Our celebrations have evolved to backyard barbeques and fireworks displays. We spend time with friends. We decorate our lawns and homes with the American Flag. But do we remember the extraordinary nature of what our forefathers created for us?

They envisioned a country where Americans could have the guarantees of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. They didn’t guarantee happiness, just the opportunity to create it without undue interference from the government. People were to be free to improve their stations in life through hard work and diligence.

As our country grew and developed, free enterprise became the backbone of improving the lives of our countrymen and women. Someone would create a product or service. They would manufacture it. To sell it, they turned to advertising, at first, through traveling salesmen. They used circulars. They used newspaper as print spread across the land. When radio waves blanketed the country, they used advertisements in sound. TV followed: now sound had pictures. Today, the Internet has been added. The possibilities of telling a product’s story to potential buyers have exploded.

Here’s where we come in. Advertising, creating campaigns to move products and services, is as American as apple pie! Advertising is the grease on the wheels of our economy. Sellers apply the grease. We are fundamental to the American way of life and a vibrant free market economy. This 4th of July, we should celebrate our ability to assist in the recovery and growth our clients are having following 2020. Without advertising to spread the word, many products and businesses will fail. With our help, businesses can prosper.

As I munch on my hotdogs and chips this 4th, I intend to thank God for the opportunity to live in the United States of America. Warts and all, I love this country. My roots go deep in the independent spirit exhibited by the Sooners who populated Oklahoma. Yes, the wind does indeed come “sweeping round the plains”. My two trees that are now decorating my neighbor’s roof can attest to that.

I wish you a wonderful July 4th. Enjoy your time with family and friends and wave those flags!

Pat Bryson is the CEO of Bryson Broadcasting International, a consulting firm that works with sales managers and salespeople to raise revenue. She is the author of two books, “A Road Map to Success in High-Dollar Broadcast Sales” and “Successful Broadcast Sales: Thriving in Change” available on her website. Read Pat’s Radio Ink archives here.