7 Tips To Increase Your Team’s Time Spent Selling

(By Loyd Ford) Sales managers can take several steps to make it easier for their radio sellers to focus more on their time spent selling. Here are a few strategies:

Streamline administrative tasks. Identify and streamline administrative tasks that consume a significant amount of radio sellers’ time. Automate repetitive processes, simplify paperwork, and provide efficient tools and technologies to minimize administrative burdens.

Provide comprehensive training and resources. Give more certainty that your radio sellers have access to thorough training programs and resources that equip them with the knowledge and skills needed to effectively perform their sales duties. This can reduce time spent on seeking information or resolving customer inquiries, allowing sellers to focus more on selling itself. The more hands on…the better. The best sales managers put themselves in the role of mentoring, helping, encouraging sellers and public training in front of other sellers.

Implement effective sales tools and technologies. Invest in sales enablement technologies such as customer relationship management (CRM) systems, sales automation tools, and prospecting software. These tools can streamline sales processes, provide real-time insights, and automate manual tasks, freeing up more time for sellers to engage with prospects and customers. Don’t forget human frailty. Humans resist change so you may have to spend some hand-holding time to get your radio sellers to effectively engage these tools for their own good.

Assign dedicated support roles. We all know that cost-cutting decisions are not always the best for growth. So, you won’t be surprised to see the value of this next thing underlined. Assign dedicated support roles, such as sales assistants or sales operations personnel, to assist sellers with administrative tasks, order processing, data entry, and other non-sales activities. This support team can handle time-consuming tasks, enabling sellers to focus primarily on generating revenue. See “Time Spent Selling” above.

Foster effective communication channels. Establish clear lines of communication between sales managers and sellers. You are encouraged not to overlook this. Regularly scheduled check-ins, positive team meetings, and an open-door policy can help sellers address questions or challenges more efficiently and avoid unnecessary delays.

Set clear performance expectations. So many managers feel people don’t want to be held accountable, but the truth is often the opposite. Clearly define performance expectations, goals, and key performance indicators (KPIs) for sellers. This clarity helps sellers prioritize their activities and focus on revenue-generating tasks. Regularly review performance metrics and provide constructive feedback to ensure alignment and continuous improvement. I highly recommend you focus on activities that lead to sales regularly. This is not sales; it’s activities that lead to sales.

Foster a positive sales culture. Culture is more valuable than most managers recognize. Create a supportive and positive sales culture that values efficiency, collaboration, and growth. Recognize and reward sellers for their achievements in front of others, provide ongoing coaching and mentorship, and promote a healthy work-life balance. A positive work environment boosts morale and motivation, leading to increased productivity and focus on selling activities.

Sales managers can help sellers minimize distractions, optimize individual sellers’ time spent selling, and help them rotate their focus more on selling activities as consistently as possible. Ultimately, this drives improved sales performance and results.

Loyd Ford is president and chief strategic officer at Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works (RPC). They help local radio with ratings and revenue. Reach him anytime at 864.448.4169 or [email protected]. Read Loyd’s Radio Ink archives here.