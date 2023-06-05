(By Rick Fink) Are you tenacious? The word itself can be aggressive.

The definitions of tenacious are, tending to keep a firm hold of something; clinging or adhering closely; not readily relinquishing a position, principle, or course of action; determined, and persisting in existence; not easily dispelled.

Good media reps must have some level of tenacity. They can’t give up easily. They must be determined and not easily dispelled. But how many times have we called on a prospect, once, twice, maybe three times, and then thrown in the towel?

While there may be good reasons not to call on the account again and see it to the end, for the most part, we simply get bored, frustrated, or both, and give up. The truth is that if we were persistent or “tenacious” enough, many of those that we gave up on would have ultimately become clients, and some, even great clients.

If you’ve read the book, Think and Grow Rich by Napolean Hill, you may recall the story he tells of R.U. Darby. During the gold rush days, Darby discovered what was thought to be one of the largest veins in the world. However, the vein went dry and he ultimately sold off his mining equipment to a junk dealer. Soon after, the junk dealer discovered the motherload just three feet from where Darby quit.

This same scenario happens far too often in sales. While studies vary a bit, research shows that 40-48% of salespeople never follow up on a prospect after the first call. It also reveals that 80% of sales are made on the fifth to twelfth contact.

Here are the statistics according to the NSEA (National Sales Executive Association):

48% of salespeople never follow up with a prospect

25% of salespeople make a second contact and stop

12% of salespeople only make three contacts and stop

Only 10% of salespeople make more than three contacts

2% of sales are made on the first contact

3% of sales are made on the second contact

5% of sales are made on the third contact

10% of sales are made on the fourth contact

80% of sales are made on the fifth to twelfth contact

Trying to complete a sale within the first few discussions is a shortsighted and undisciplined approach to doing business.

There are times when we have good reason to stop calling on a prospect. Mainly, the prospect for any number of reasons simply isn’t a good fit. If that’s so, then don’t waste your time. Other reasons you might stop the sales process are because they simply aren’t interested, and you predict they never will be, or, they give you an absolute NO!

There truly is fortune in the follow-up. If you believe a prospect has the potential to be a good client, implement a system that allows you to keep in contact with them regularly. If you don’t have a system, contact me and we will share with you our SoundADvice program and show you how it can help you keep from stopping 3-feet or 1-call short of having a new client.

Be Tenacious!

NEVER Stop Learning – Get Better Every Day!

Rick Fink from ENS Media can be reached at 605-310-2062 or at [email protected]. Read Rick’s Radio Ink archives here.