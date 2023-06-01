New Sponsors For LRFA Ends Radio’s Big Month In DC

To cap off radio’s massive May on Capitol Hill, twenty-one members of the House of Representatives and two Senators have added their support for the Local Radio Freedom Act. The LRFA opposes any new fees or charges on local broadcast radio stations, including new performance royalties on radio stations.

With Wednesday’s announced additions, the LRFA has gained significant support, with 188 cosponsors in the House and 23 in the Senate. This vastly overshadows any support for the record industry’s American Music Fairness Act, which is trying to slap broadcasters with extra royalty charges. The AMFA movement has stalled in recent weeks, with the Act’s main support group, musicFIRST, experiencing a sudden change in leadership.

Here are LRFA’s new co-sponsors in the House:

Brian Babin (R-TX-36)

Aaron Bean (R-FL-4)

Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN-3)

Andrew Garbarino (R-NY-2)

Carlos Gimenez (R-FL-28)

Andy Harris (R-MD-1)

Erin Houchin (R-IN-9)

Jim Jordan (R-OH-4)

Doug Lamborn (R-CO-5)

Nicholas Langworthy (R-NY-23)

Laurel Lee (R-FL-15)

Tracey Mann (R-KS-1)

Thomas Massie (R-KY-4)

Betty McCollum (D-MN-4)

Richard McCormick (R-GA-6)

Carol Miller (R-WV-1)

Marc Molinaro (R-NY-19)

Mary Peltola (D-AK-AL)

Keith Self (R-TX-3)

Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-7)

Gabe Vasquez (D-NM-2)

And in the Senate:

Deb Fischer (R-NE)

Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)