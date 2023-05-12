Blast From The Past: Ernie Sprance, WVOX-AM

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast from the Past comes from Ernie Sprance, at the helm of Bill O’Shaugnessy’s WVOX-AM in New Rochelle, NY. Sprance worked at the station from 1977 to 1984, becoming the Vice President and Operations Manager in 1979.

Thanks, Ernie! We want your flashbacks for our Friday. First gigs, internships, vile station vehicles, remotes, concerts, college radio days… We all have them, let’s see yours.

Send your Blast From The Past to Cameron at [email protected] for your chance to be featured.