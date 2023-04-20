Former Salem Media Studios Burn Down In California

A vacant radio station in San Bernardino, California was destroyed by a fire on Wednesday, April 19. Per the San Bernardino Sun, fire crews were called to the area at around 1:50p, where they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the building.

The building used to belong to Salem Media Group’s San Bernardino/Inland Empire stations including KTIE-AM, before the cluster moved offices to Riverside, CA.

Crews initially attempted to stop the fire from spreading inside the building but had to switch to a defensive strategy. Aerial devices and hand lines were used to suppress the fire, which was stopped after about 40 minutes. There were no injuries reported, but the building sustained heavy damage. The fire is under investigation by San Bernardino County Fire Investigators.