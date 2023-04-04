NAB Diversity Symposium Back For Year 3 In Vegas

The NAB Diversity Symposium will return for its third year at NAB Show 2023. The symposium aims to help broadcast organizations develop corporate diversity, equity, and inclusion strategies.

The Symposium, running April 16 and 17, includes sessions on creating an inclusive environment to attract and retain diverse talent, building better media businesses with diversity and inclusion, diverse workforce planning and the future of leadership in broadcast, understanding the value of military veteran inclusion, and creating an inclusive environment for persons with disabilities. The symposium is open to all NAB Show attendees.