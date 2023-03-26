Marketron Opens Radio’s ‘Restricted’ Digital Horizons

Cannabis, CBD, gambling, alcohol, and political – what’s the best way for radio’s digital divisions to advertise these restricted categories? With these businesses investing hundreds of millions of dollars in advertising at the local level, Marketron wants to show sellers how to make the most of these opportunities with an upcoming free webinar, “Say YES to Restricted Categories with Expanded Digital Ad Capabilities.”

The webinar will be presented by Marketron’s Senior Product Marketing Manager, Digital, Jenny Slade and Director of Media Activation Kyle Nalepa on April 6. Attendees will learn about the opportunities and market value of restricted categories and their digital advertising, with a spotlight on a cannabis campaign. The webinar caps off with a Q&A. Registration is open at Marketron’s website.