GeoBroadcast Solutions Finds Safeguard In Burk

GeoBroadcast Solutions has successfully integrated Burk Technology’s Arcadia24 monitoring into its recent MaxxCasting installation at three Bonneville stations in San Francisco.

MaxxCasting combines radio and cellular technology to expand an FM broadcaster’s signal in a specific area, allowing targeted messages and ads from low to the ground, highly directionalized synchronized booster sites. The partnership with Arcadia24’s secure web-based remote control accessibility allows the station engineers, managers, and the GeoBroadcast team to remotely monitor and be alerted to any engineering issues via mobile, desktop, and tablet devices.

“As we were building out the project it became clear that we needed a degree of on-call management to monitor and troubleshoot the technology, particularly at launch, since it was spread across the entire Bay area,” said Jason Ornellas, regional director of technology at Bonneville.

“The scalability for such a large project with multiple sites and transmitters demonstrates the versatility of Arcadia24 and the benefits it will continue to provide as MaxxCasting builds out into the Bay market and other metropolitan areas across the country,” said Chuck Alexander, Burk EVP.