AdLarge Adds PANTS to its Network

AdLarge announced Monday that the PANTS podcast has joined the company’s podcast portfolio. PANTS, produced by Melisa D. Monts and Diamond MPrint Productions, is hosted by actors Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey, who met on set of Showtime’s “The L Word” twenty years ago.

“After 20 plus years of friendship, Pants resembles what many in our community understand as a chosen family,” commented Kate Moennig on the podcast announcement.

“This platform helps us connect with our L Word audience on a new level,” added Leisha Hailey. “Here we can have open and honest conversations about our lives outside the show, as well as bringing the fans into the inner workings of all 9 seasons of the L Word. We talk about our lives, our friendship and what the evolution of that journey has been like, as well as all the things we have in common on and off the show. We are so excited to be partnering with the talented team at AdLarge!”

“Partnering with Kate and Leisha continues AdLarge’s mission of amplifying voices in underrepresented communities within the podcast space including the LGBTQIA+ community,” added Cathy Csukas, CEO of AdLarge. “The genuine friendship and real conversations shared on the podcast, bring a comfortable relatability to a passionate audience looking to authentically connect with others sharing the same human experience. PANTS is exactly the type of podcast our advertisers have been looking for.”