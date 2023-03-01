Gophers Renew With iHeart

The University of Minnesota athletic department and multimedia rightsholder, LEARFIELD’s Gopher Sports Properties have agreed to a multi-year contract extension with iHeartMedia Minneapolis. The agreement will ensure radio coverage of Gopher Athletics across the Twin Cities through the 2026-27 athletic season.

“iHeartMedia Minneapolis is proud to continue our partnership with Gopher Athletics and LEARFIELD through the 2026-27 athletic season,” said Greg Alexander, Market President for iHeartMedia Minneapolis. “We’re excited to use our scale and reach to bring Gopher sports to fans throughout Minneapolis and nationwide on the iHeartRadio app.”

“iHeart Minneapolis has been an outstanding partner, and we’re pleased to secure a multi-year extension with Greg (Alexander) and his team, knowing they’ll continue to provide best-in-class opportunities for fans to follow the Gophers,” said Greg Gerlach, VP/GM of Gopher Sports Properties.