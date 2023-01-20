(SPONSORED) Radio’s Local Commitment to Change Kids’ Health  

It is estimated that up to 50% of people who end up at a children’s hospital did not expect it when waking up that day. Radio plays a significant role in supporting local member hospitals providing care for thousands of kids.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals would like to express our heartfelt thanks to those who give of themselves throughout the year to change kids’ health to change the future. Radiothon partners raised $34 million in 2022 to provide support to their local children’s hospitals.

In a recent online survey of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’ radio partners conducted by Jacobs Media Strategies, there was nearly universal agreement that the partnership is positive among listeners. In equal measure, radiothons add to the relationship with the audience and the community.

Brands that give back to a cause strengthen their emotional connection with their customers and help differentiate their brand from others in the market. As a trusted medium, radio with its massive reach continues to play an extremely significant role in engaging our supporters and sharing the impact being made for kids and families.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals support children’s health in a wide variety of ways, with 70% of hospitals addressing overall social determinants of health, including economic stability and food security.

100% offer programs and/or services to foster financial stability for patients and families when receiving care.

63% offer food insecurity services as part of broader hospitals and health system efforts.

40% of hospitals offer food banks and distribution programs.

Partnerships with broadcast radio and the business community matter because when we change the health of even one child or family, we will create a ripple effect felt by our communities for years to come.

Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $7 billion for 170 member hospitals in the US and Canada. Through the power of our network, we unite communities to raise millions of dollars every year to help kids have access to the most advanced, holistic health care to unleash their future potential.

To all our broadcast partners, congratulations on an incredible 2022 – and we can’t wait to celebrate 40 years in 2023!

See how you can support local member children’s hospitals by partnering with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals here.