Audible Announces Audio Deal With Director

On Tuesday Audible announced a multi-project development and first look deal with actor, director, and producer Daniel Dae Kim. The collaboration kicks off with Yellow Face, an audio adaptation of David Henry Hwang’s play that will be produced by Audible Studios in collaboration with Daniel Dae Kim’s production company 3AD.

Daniel Dae Kim is set to star as David Henry Hwang, with Leigh Silverman directing.

Addressing topics of race and the interaction between media and politics, Yellow Face begins with the 1990s controversy over color-blind casting for Miss Saigon before it spins into a comic fantasy, in which the character David Henry Hwang (DHH) pens a play in protest. Hwang then unwittingly casts a white actor as the Asian lead. Yellow Face will be produced under the aegis of Audible Theater.