Dallas-area morning news host Hal Jay announced Monday morning that he is at an area hospital awaiting a heart transplant.

Jay called in to the WBAP (820 AM) morning show from his hospital bed at Baylor Medical Center, where he is waiting for the transplant.

During the interview, Jay said his recent medical issues began with a cardiac-related incident last Tuesday. He was taken to a local hospital, then transferred to the Baylor Medical Center at the request of his cardiologist.

When station officials were visiting him at Baylor, he had another cardiac incident, he told listeners on Monday.

“I said, doctor, how sick am I? And he said, you’re real, real sick, your heart’s done,” Jay said.

Jay said he will be put on the heart transplant list, which has several levels depending on severity.

“There’s different levels of the heart transplant list — level 1 to level 4, depending on how bad you are, you’ll get on that list,” he said. “Right now, they’re looking for me at level 2, and I don’t know what that means — if it means three weeks, three months, ten months. It could be real quick. Nonetheless, I’m looking forward to this.”

Jay said the psychological stress of going through a heart transplant “is like nothing that I’ve ever been [through].” Still, he was able to keep his quick with that has gotten him through four decades of broadcasting on WBAP.

“They asked me if I’m allergic to anything before they started all this, and I said, hospital bills,” he quipped.

In a memo circulated to employees at the station, Dan Bennett, the regional vice president of the Dallas and Houston radio cluster at Cumulus Media, said he was among the station officials who visited Jay in the hospital over the weekend. Due to his condition, Jay is unable to have additional visitors in the immediate future, Bennett wrte.

“Hal is on a wait list, so we all need to pray he gets a new heart. Let’s all hope and pray for the best,” Bennett said.

To listen to Jay’s full interview on the WBAP morning news program, go HERE.