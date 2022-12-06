DJ Pup Dawg Promoted to PD in Boston

iHeartMedia says it has promoted DJ Pup Dawg to the position of program director at its Boston-based hip-hop station WJMN (94.5 FM, Jam’n).

DJ Pup Dawg has spent his entire radio career with iHeartMedia, starting at the company’s Los Angeles hip-hop station KRRL (92.3 FM) before moving to WJMN in 2002.

He has worked a variety of roles with WJMN, including music director, midday host and overnight host. Throughout his career, DJ Pup Dawg has focused on giving back to the community by dedicating time and efforts toward charitable initiatives, including the David Ortiz Children’s Foundation, DJ Dream Fund and the Juice Foundation.

“I’m humbled to see my journey in radio lead to running a hip-hop station,” DJ Pup Dawg said in a statement. “I followed my dreams and made a hobby into a passion and career. Los Angeles raised me, but Boston made me.”

In his new role, DJ Pup Dawg will be responsible for creating and executing the brand vision of the station as well as its musical direction. He will report to Dylan Sprague, the senior vice president of programming at iHeartMedia’s station group in Boston.

“Radio has given me the opportunities people dream of. I’m living the dream,” DJ Pup Dawg continued. “This was all made possible with guidance from my boss and mentor, Dylan Sprague. I’m so grateful that he took the time to develop me for this next chapter. I’ve come up in this business and made real life-long connections. JAM’N is my family.”