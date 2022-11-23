KFI to Host PastaThon

iHeartMedia’s Los Angeles news station KFI (640 AM) will host its 12th annual KFI PastaThon event on Tuesday, November 29.

The charity event benefits Caterina’s Club, a local organization that provides more than 25,000 meals every week to children in Southern California and helps families get into stable home environments, among other things.

As part of the initiative, KFI’s Tim Conway, Jr. will broadcast live from the Anaheim White House restaurant between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on November 29.

“As we embark upon our 12th annual KFI PastaThon we know the need is bigger than ever, but so are the hearts of our listeners and partners,” Robin Bertolucci, the program director for KFI, said in a statement. “Because of the incredible generosity of our listeners and partners like Barilla, Smart & Final and Wendy’s, Chef Bruno is feeding over 25,000 kids every week, and not only that, but he is also helping to break the cycle of poverty. Our goal this year is to once again raise over a million dollars to help Chef Bruno continue his mission.”

To donate, or to learn more about the event, visit PastaThon.com.