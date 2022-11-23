Country Top 40 with Fitz to Air Thanksgiving Special

Country Top 40 with Fitz and its syndication partner, Skyview Networks, is producing a Thanksgiving holiday special called Thankful for the Hits that will air on Saturday, November 26 and Sunday, November 27

The program will be co-hosted by country superstars Dan + Shay, who will kick off the holiday season with a countdown of country’s top 40 hits.

“I’m so excited to hang out with my Thanksgiving co-hosts, Dan + Shay,” Fitz said in a statement on Tuesday. “You’ll find out during this show why Dan + Shay have always called me the 3rd member of the group. It’s an entertaining four hours packed with music and memories, and we’ll be featuring some brand new music from them as well. I can’t wait for everyone to listen.”

For more information on the special, contact [email protected].