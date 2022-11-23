Free Webinar From Xperi Next Month

The webinar is set for 12PM Eastern Monday, December 5th. Xperi will unveil new benefits to broadcasters with their DTS AutoStage global hybrid radio solution that now gives access to radio analytics and audience insights. The webinar will be hosted by Radio Ink Editor Ed Ryan. Joining Ed on will beXperi’s Joe D’Angelo, SVP of Global Radio and Broadcast Audio and Westwood One Chief Insights Officer Pierre Bouvard.

The three will take a deep dive to learn how Xperi is combining SaaS and Data Science to deliver a vastly improved radio listening experience to car owners and unparalleled insights to Radio Broadcasters; all the while protecting and user privacy and security.