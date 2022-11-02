A Canadian Expansion For HD Radio

HD Radio developer Xperi has announced it has expanded into Canada through Pattison Media’s conversion to HD Radio. Pattinson Media is Canada’s largest western-based media company covering British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba with 48 stations.

The adoption of HD Radio in Canada will begin with the Vancouver-based 102.7 FM channel.

“Our switch to HD Radio technology means that Canadian listeners of Pattison stations, starting with 102.7 in Vancouver, can now benefit from superior audio quality and a wealth of content choices with relevant imagery and metadata that elevates their in-vehicle radio experience, making it more immersive and engaging,” said Pattison Media President, Rod Schween.

HD Radio technology’s system for AM and FM radio stations broadcasts a digital signal over traditional radio frequencies, allowing for up to three additional channels of new audio programming and resulting in a broader reach.

“Pattison Media continues to blaze new trails in Canadian broadcasting and this partnership furthers HD Radio technology’s ability to offer more Canadians the best possible radio listening experience,” said Jeff Jury, Xperi SVP and general manager, Connected Car. Jury noted the number of stations in Canada that have converted to HD Radio technology doubled during the pandemic. “We are proud to be at the forefront of radio’s transition to digital and innovative solutions, helping consumers not just in Canada but around the world have an extraordinary listening experience.”