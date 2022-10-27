Beasley Names New Tampa Market Manager

Ron deCastro is the new Market Manager for Beasley Media Group’s Tampa Bay/St. Petersburg-based radio properties. deCastro will oversee WLLD-FM, WQYK-FM, WRBQ-FM, WYUU-FM, WPBB-FM and WHFS-AM. He replaces Steve Triplett who exits the company.

“I’ve spent a significant amount of my career leading some of the most iconic brands in America and I am excited to join the team at Beasley and help continue grow these fantastic brands,” said deCastro.

“We are happy to welcome Ron into the Beasley Media Group family,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Brian Beasley. “His vast experience, valuable insight and proven leadership made him the perfect choice to lead and grow our Tampa/St. Pete-based radio properties.”

“I am thrilled to work with Ron again,” said Beasley Media Group Vice President of Operations Kevin Rich. “Ron’s passion and exceptional leadership qualities make him the perfect choice to lead our Tampa market and take it to new heights.”

A more than 30-year veteran of the radio industry, deCastro most recently served as Market President and Chief Revenue Officer at New York City’s Hot 97 and WBLS and has spent his career leading radio operations in New York, Philadelphia, and New Jersey. Previously, he led Townsquare’s Media’s Flagship station NJ 101.5 as Market President and Chief Revenue Officer for nearly five years. Prior to that, deCastro was responsible for leading sales teams at CBS Radio in New York, Clear Channel in Philadelphia and New York, including Power 105.1 and Barnstable Broadcasting on Long Island.