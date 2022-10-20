The 2022 NAB Marconi Award Winners Are…

Last night the NAB presented the 2022 NAB Marconi Radio Awards during a dinner celebration held at the Javits Center at NAB Show New York. The ceremony was hosted by Nick Cannon. This year’s NAB Marconi Radio Award winners are:

Legendary Radio Station of the Year

KTAR-FM, Phoenix, Ariz.

Legendary Radio Station Manager

Joel Oxley

WTOP-FM, Washington, D.C.

Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year

Dan Patrick

Premiere Radio Networks, Inc.,

Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Major Market Personality of the Year

Greg Hill

WEEI-FM, Boston, Mass.

Large Market Personality of the Year

Chris O’Brien and Janeen Coyle

WGRR-FM, Cincinnati, Ohio

Medium Market Personality of the Year

Mo & StyckMan

WUSY-FM, Chattanooga, Tenn.

Small Market Personality of the Year

Kristin Monica

KTXY-FM, Columbia, Mo.

Major Market Station of the Year

WSB-AM, Atlanta, Ga.

Large Market Station of the Year

WYCD-FM, Detroit, Mich.

Medium Market Station of the Year

WOWO-AM, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Small Market Station of the Year

WXFL-FM, Florence, Ala.

AC Radio Station of the Year

KSTP-FM,

Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.

Best Radio Podcast of the Year

“COLD Season 2”

KSL-FM, Salt Lake City, Utah

CHR Station of the Year

KTXY-FM, Columbia, Mo.

Classic Hits Station of the Year

WMGK-FM, Philadelphia, Pa.

College Station of the Year

WRHU-FM, Hofstra University,

Hempstead, N.Y.

Country Station of the Year

KSCS-FM,

Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

News/Talk Station of the Year

KRMG-FM, Tulsa, Okla.

Religious Station of the Year

WFMV-AM, Columbia, S.C.

Rock Station of the Year

KCMQ-FM, Columbia, Mo.

Spanish Language Station of the Year

WZTU-FM, Miami, Fla.

Sports Station of the Year

WXYT-FM, Detroit, Mich.

Urban Station of the Year

WALR-FM, Atlanta, Ga.

Established in 1989 and named after inventor and Nobel Prize winner Guglielmo Marconi, the NAB Marconi Radio Awards are given to radio stations and outstanding on-air personalities to recognize excellence in radio.

Marconi finalists were selected by a task force of broadcasters, and the winners were voted on by the NAB Marconi Radio Awards Selection Academy. The votes were tabulated by an independent firm.

Also at the event, award-winning radio and television personality Ryan Seacrest was honored with the Distinguished Service Award, the NAB’s highest honor, which recognizes those who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the American system of broadcasting. Researchers and leading industry consultants Fred and Paul Jacobs received the National Radio Award for their outstanding leadership in broadcast radio.