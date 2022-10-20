The 2022 NAB Marconi Award Winners Are…

Last night the NAB presented the 2022 NAB Marconi Radio Awards during a dinner celebration held at the Javits Center at NAB Show New York. The ceremony was hosted by Nick Cannon. This year’s NAB Marconi Radio Award winners are:
Legendary Radio Station of the Year
KTAR-FM, Phoenix, Ariz.
Legendary Radio Station Manager
Joel Oxley
WTOP-FM, Washington, D.C.
Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year
Dan Patrick
Premiere Radio Networks, Inc.,
Sherman Oaks, Calif.
Major Market Personality of the Year
Greg Hill
WEEI-FM, Boston, Mass.
Large Market Personality of the Year
Chris O’Brien and Janeen Coyle
WGRR-FM, Cincinnati, Ohio
Medium Market Personality of the Year
Mo & StyckMan
WUSY-FM, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Small Market Personality of the Year
Kristin Monica
KTXY-FM, Columbia, Mo.
Major Market Station of the Year
WSB-AM, Atlanta, Ga.
Large Market Station of the Year
WYCD-FM, Detroit, Mich.
Medium Market Station of the Year
WOWO-AM, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Small Market Station of the Year
WXFL-FM, Florence, Ala.
AC Radio Station of the Year
KSTP-FM,
Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.
Best Radio Podcast of the Year
“COLD Season 2”
KSL-FM, Salt Lake City, Utah
CHR Station of the Year
KTXY-FM, Columbia, Mo.
Classic Hits Station of the Year
WMGK-FM, Philadelphia, Pa.
College Station of the Year
WRHU-FM, Hofstra University,
Hempstead, N.Y.
Country Station of the Year
KSCS-FM,
Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas
News/Talk Station of the Year
KRMG-FM, Tulsa, Okla.
Religious Station of the Year
WFMV-AM, Columbia, S.C.
Rock Station of the Year
KCMQ-FM, Columbia, Mo.
Spanish Language Station of the Year
WZTU-FM, Miami, Fla.
Sports Station of the Year
WXYT-FM, Detroit, Mich.
Urban Station of the Year
WALR-FM, Atlanta, Ga.
Established in 1989 and named after inventor and Nobel Prize winner Guglielmo Marconi, the NAB Marconi Radio Awards are given to radio stations and outstanding on-air personalities to recognize excellence in radio.
Marconi finalists were selected by a task force of broadcasters, and the winners were voted on by the NAB Marconi Radio Awards Selection Academy. The votes were tabulated by an independent firm.
Also at the event, award-winning radio and television personality Ryan Seacrest was honored with the Distinguished Service Award, the NAB’s highest honor, which recognizes those who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the American system of broadcasting. Researchers and leading industry consultants Fred and Paul Jacobs received the National Radio Award for their outstanding leadership in broadcast radio.
Question, are these awards only for East coast/Mid-west area? The West coast barely gets any love!