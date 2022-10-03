Large List Of NAB Show Exhibitors

32 first-time exhibitors are included in the large list of exhibitors set for the upcoming NAB Show New York. The new exhibitors are among more than 230 companies that will be part of the October 19-20 show at the Javits Center in NYC.

“The participation of the many new and returning exhibitors is a testament to the connection the NAB Show brand has to the industry and the incredible value that is delivered through in-person events,” said Eric Trabb, chief customer success officer at NAB. “We look forward to providing a curated experience that sparks creativity and collaboration, leads to new technology discoveries and drives new revenue opportunities.”

In addition to adding more than 30 first-time exhibitors, the show floor will also include 19 companies that were recipients of NAB Show Product of the Year Awards in 2022. The awards recognize the most significant and promising new products and technologies showcased for the first time at NAB Show this past April.

