Blackburn to Receive Legacy Award

The Alliance for Women in Media has announced that long-time radio executive Valerie Blackburn will receive its Legacy Leadership Award. The Gracies Leadership Awards will be held Monday, November 14th at Tribeca 360 in New York City.

Blackburn said, “This is an exceptional honor, and I am incredibly appreciative to be recognized among this alliance of women I admire and respect, who continue to educate and connect those of us in media.”

Tickets are available now including a special student rate for undergraduate students with proof of enrollment. For more information on the Fellowships and to reserve your seat, visit https://allwomeninmedia.org/events/gracies-leadership-award/.