Addison Promoted at PromoSuite

PromoSuite has promoted Nia Addison into the newly created position of Customer Success & Renewal Contract Manager. Addison will manage the contract renewal process with PromoSuite’s sales teams.

Addison joined PromoSuite in January 2016.

“PromoSuite has been my home for over 6 years now and I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else. Rocco (Macri, CEO) and Chris’ (Bungo, CTO) vision and leadership has given me the opportunity to experience and explore new possibilities for my career. I’m excited to jump into this new role and continue working with all our amazing clients,” said Addison.

“We have been constantly impressed with Nia’s performance and ability to super serve our PromoSuite partners,” explained PromoSuite CEO, Rocco Macri. “Her energy, positivity and hard work is inspiring, and we look forward to watching her succeed in this new position.”