ABC Audio Labor Day Specials

ABC Audio is offering four specials over Labor Day weekend. The specials include ABC News Radio specials examining climate issues and previewing the upcoming midterm elections, a classic rock/classic hits special presented by Speakeasy, and a country music special hosted by country music superstar Jon Pardi.

The special programming starts with ‘Impact: Climate & Sustainability’. The two hour program is hosted by correspondent Aaron Katersky, exploring the recent surge in wildfires, the effort to bring alternative power to communities nationwide and the jobs created by the clean energy industry.

ABC News White House correspondent Karen Travers and political director Rick Klein will host a one-hour preview of the upcoming midterm elections called ‘Your Voice, Your Vote 2022.’ They will be joined by reporters, analysts and experts to discuss what’s at stake in the election, voting rights and more.

‘Labor Day Live! Return Of The Rock’, ABC Audio’s senior producer Matt Wolfe will spotlight some of the biggest tours of the summer and revisit epic live performances of years past from the likes of The Who, The Police, Pat Benatar, The Eagles, Foo Fighters and more.

And country music artist Jon Pardi hosts ‘Front and Center’s Labor Day Pardi’, will showcase songs from his new album and in honor of Labor Day, stars like Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Miranda Lambert and more will share stories about the jobs they had before their music careers took off.