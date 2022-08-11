Angela Yee Leaving The Breakfast Club

Angela Yee announced Wednesday morning that she’s getting her own show. iHeart is giving Yee a nationally syndicated daily midday show and Yee stated that it will be heard in New York City on Power 105.1, where The Breakfast Club is heard now.

A Premiere press release that followed stated: Way Up with Angela Yee will launch this Fall 2022 across more than 30 iHeartMedia stations, including New York’s Power 105.1.

“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and excitement to have this once in a lifetime opportunity to create a brand-new show,” said Yee. “I appreciate everyone who has helped to make this happen at iHeartMedia, and most importantly, the listeners who are like family to me. It’s a bittersweet feeling to leave an iconic show like ‘The Breakfast Club,’ which we built from the ground up for 12 years, but we will forever be an extension of each other. I’m working hard and dedicated to making our new program exciting, thoughtful, provocative, and most importantly, a safe haven for even more of us to grow and learn while having fun. I’m ready for this new chapter!”

On Tuesday night, Yee tweeted out “The Breakfast Club as you know it is officially over.” The show teased it for the first two hours of the show before making the announcement.

Yee has been part of The Breakfast Club for nearly 13 years and also has her own very successful podcast.

Watch Yee’s announcement HERE.