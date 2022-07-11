Steve Goldstein Will Be At Our Podcasting Conference

Audio Superstar Steve Goldstein will be part of the lineup for How to Make Real Money Podcasting virtual seminar, to be held July 19-20, 2022. As founder of amplifi Media, Steve is a recognized leader in audio programming, marketing, and management, having developed scores of successful radio brands around the country.

Register Today for the second annual How to Make Real Money Podcasting virtual seminar

Join Steve Goldstein and How to Make Real Money Podcasting host Ed Ryan on July 19 at noon ET as Steve shares his success and perspective as one of the most respected voices in podcasting. In this session, you will hear how he’s helped young broadcasters grow into big success stories and is now sharing his knowledge on what podcasters need to accomplish to have that next big-money-making podcast!

“Money is pouring into the podcasting space, and great content creators want their fair share of that growing pile of cash,” said Ed Ryan, Editor Radio Ink and Podcast Business Journal. “On July 19 and 20, we’ll pick the brains of 20 of the most successful, money-making podcasters in the country — and a few from the UK. They will reveal their secrets.”

Registration is now open and includes replays of the two-day event. The complete agenda can be found Here.

Created by the experts at Podcast Business Journal, Radio Ink, and Radio + Television Business Report, the seminar has a combined 65+ years of respected industry leaders who have a legendary focus on generating income.

Register Today!