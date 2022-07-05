(By Marc Greenspan) While not 100% extinct, it is less likely that you will have the opportunity to present a potential advertiser or media buyer with an extensive multi-page deck to pitch your station and the opportunity you are offering the advertiser. However, the rules of an effective presentation are still imperative.
They are simply:
- Tell them what you are going to tell them
- Tell it to them
- Tell them what you have told them
It may seem old-fashioned and out of date, but it is still Sales 101. Why is this?
Remember, frequency sells. By using this simple structure, you are getting a three frequency in just one conversation. When you add the appropriate follow-up, your frequency is now four.
So how, in a world where everyone seems to have ADD, do you convert what used to be a 20-page PowerPoint deck into a verbal elevator pitch – even though it may not be in an elevator? Here is a brief example. Let’s say you have a retailer who is looking to increase store traffic to their stores. After the introduction and the required small talk, you start with your pitch:
- “We have created a customized plan that will drive traffic to your store and increase your store’s revenue.” – You are telling them what you are going to tell them.
- “We are going to increase your store traffic with a series of tools that have been tailored to your needs. They are …” – You are telling it to them.
- “As you can see, this plan, designed especially for you, will drive traffic to your store, which should result in higher sales.” – You are telling them what you just told them.
Using this method, you can cover all three elements of a formal sales pitch in just a few minutes. Incorporate these simple and effective presentation skills and watch your sales grow!
This essay is part of a series titled “Growing the Radio Pie.” To view past articles, visit The Ratings Experts at Research Director, Inc. online Here.
Marc Greenspan is CEO and a founding partner of Research Director, Inc. He can be reached at 410-295-6619 x11 or [email protected].
Great ideas, Marc.
Short is better. Years ago, I did a focus group in Toronto with media buyers and direct clients. The question was: What do you want in your media proposals? Most wanted an executive summary and, if necessary, another page with details.