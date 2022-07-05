$26K For Fredericksburg Charities

WBQB Fredericksburg, VA has reached the halfway mark of a weekly $1,000 giveaway that benefits local charities. The Centennial Broadcasting station gives half the amount to the drawing winner with the other half donated to charity.

“No other local station in this region is conducting a giveaway on this scale,” said Mark Bass, MM. “We are thrilled to partner with Radley Automotive to award B101.5 winners this amazing cash prize in the hope that their choice of charity will do much good and pump extra dollars back into the local community.”

The latest drawing marks the halfway point between B101.5 and Radley Automotive in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Each week in 2022, one lucky winner receives $1000. Half kept by the winner and half donated to a charity chosen by the winner. $26,000 has been pumped back into the local economy.