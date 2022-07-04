Have You Made Your Radio Wayne Nomination?

Nominations for Radio Wayne™ Awards; radio’s symbol of excellence and achievement in sales, marketing, and management are being accepted Now! The 30th Anniversary Radio Wayne™ Awards will be celebrated during Radio Ink’s Masters Sales Summit this fall.

Don’t wait make your Nominations NOW before July 11.

Who is the best National Sales Manager? What Sales Manager has inspired your team during this time of crisis? Is there a Digital Sales Rep who is opening doors to new business at your station?

Who are the Best-of-the-Best in 2022? Submit Your Nominations Now.

The Radio Wayne™ Awards were named for “Radio Wayne” Cornils, who devoted his life to increasing professionalism in radio. The awards recognize the dedicated professionals operating at the station and street levels and to honor them with the praise they richly deserve.

Nominations are now open for the Radio Wayne™ Awards in the following categories:

-Integrated/Digital Seller of the Year

-Streetfighter of the Year

-Sales Manager/Director of the Year (1-2 stations)

-Stu Olds National Sales Manager of the Year

-DOS/General Sales Manager of the Year (3+ stations)

-Market/General Manager of the Year

Make plans to be on hand for the awards presentation and learn from the best at Radio Ink’s Masters Sales Summit September 22-23 in Miami at the Intercontinental at Doral.