Is SoCal Hispanic Radio Getting its Fair Share?

It’s a question being asked by Meruelo Media, and was addressed at the final Hispanic Radio Conference panel held late Thursday in Miami.

The company’s GSM, George Herrera, delved into government accounts and how the share of dollars plunged. David Criscitelli, VP of Audio at the Los Angeles-market operator, sees the government dollars as additive. But, how can the dollars continue for Hispanic radio, as Meruelo was getting zero share of a $2 million per month L.A. budget?

Herrera looked at the mission statement, which noted a commitment to diversity. For the radio media buy, that wasn’t being met. With that, Meruelo suddenly got attention. “We’re just seeking the truth here,” Herrera noted, although he admitted there is still work to be done. “We have to fight harder. We don’t get the fair share and we have to fight for that.”

But, AT&T “has put their money where their mouth is” when it comes to Meruelo’s stations. Other clients, “We just have a nothing to lose mentality. The worst thing that can happen is that we continue to not get their business,” Herrera said.

Andriena Coleman, Associate Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at ad shop Hearts & Science, was asked by Herrera what happens when a minority-owned business comes forward, asking to be included in a media buy. “You can’t just look at a rank,” she said. “Markets are compressed so we look for stories. That works so well for us as a buyer.”

Being proactive helps, she adds. What does industry veteran Michael Roca, Managing Director of DE&I Investment at Omnicom, says being minority-owned “is icing on the cake.” Yet, it takes more than letters and notes to make a difference. “It takes pounding on the pavement and knocking on the doors,” he says.

Roca generated applause from the audience when noting that, at Omnicom, his team takes out the Total Market perspective when reviewing a multicultural market buy.

Chesley Maddox-Dorsey, CEO of American Urban Radio Networks (AURN) and SupeRadio, is largely recognized for her African American efforts. But, she was on the panel to share her feedback on multicultural marketing and advertising prowess as it applies to the Hispanic radio marketplace.

“Our medium works,” she said. “It helps move the needle and it helps sell products, so that’s what we have to demonstrate. But, we have to get the opportunity to demonstrate that and that’s what has been missing.”

Agencies such as Hearts & Science and Omnicom will help, Maddox-Dorsey says. Other agencies won’t. If that’s the case, “just move out of the way,” she concludes.