8 Ways To Overcome A Sales Slump

(By Loyd Ford) It gets really sticky when you are in a sales slump. You start to doubt yourself. Others on your sales team may look at you differently. Your brain will surely try to trick you into thinking this is permanent, and you deserve it, but you don’t.

What you do deserve is to know slumps are very temporary and everyone has them from time to time. How long you have yours may be up to you.

A lot of people know that for many years Babe Ruth was the homerun king in baseball. When something like that is talked about, people forget to talk about the flip side of the coin: Babe Ruth was also often the strike out king.

Everyone takes their turn in the barrel. Those who can keep a positive attitude and keep doing the job win.

So, let’s give you 8 ways to look past a slump and get your sales going in the direction you’d love to see.

Look at your self-care. Yeah, I know. If you are not selling well, you should really just put yourself under more pressure, right? Maybe not. Maybe you need to make sure you don’t have any unnecessary distractions or issues with sleeping, health or diet.

Yeah, I know. If you are not selling well, you should really just put yourself under more pressure, right? Maybe not. Maybe you need to make sure you don’t have any unnecessary distractions or issues with sleeping, health or diet. Look For Encouragement From Small Victories Now. The smallest victories can help generate a sales snowball. Don’t overlook this. You’d be amazed how small victories can boost your overall confidence and connect you with the thrill of selling.

The smallest victories can help generate a sales snowball. Don’t overlook this. You’d be amazed how small victories can boost your overall confidence and connect you with the thrill of selling. Seek An Outside Perspective Coach. Many great pro athletes have personal performance coaches. If this practice is good enough for Tom Brady, why can’t you benefit? Outside coaching doesn’t have a company agenda and the result is often getting you to think in ways that end slumps or even the idea of one.

Many great pro athletes have personal performance coaches. If this practice is good enough for Tom Brady, why can’t you benefit? Outside coaching doesn’t have a company agenda and the result is often getting you to think in ways that end slumps or even the idea of one. Seek Advice From Other Long-Term Sellers. We’re all connected. Chances are if “it’s your turn in the barrel,” someone you know has been there. Pick someone with a great attitude and ask for advice. And the most important part with number 3 and number 4 is to open your mind to thinking differently. You’ll benefit.

We’re all connected. Chances are if “it’s your turn in the barrel,” someone you know has been there. Pick someone with a great attitude and ask for advice. And the most important part with number 3 and number 4 is to open your mind to thinking differently. You’ll benefit. Make Sure You Have A Servants Attitude + Make Sure You Know Your Stuff. Have you ever been in a big box store and you just want an employee to help you, but they don’t know anything? Now, what is your experience when you find someone who really knows and is passionate about getting you what you need? Why should it be different for your clients? We serve people with advertising and marketing solutions that help them reach their goal. It’s not any more than that. Practiced correctly your clients will think of you when they have a problem and have confidence you can fix it for them.

Have you ever been in a big box store and you just want an employee to help you, but they don’t know anything? Now, what is your experience when you find someone who really knows and is passionate about getting you what you need? Why should it be different for your clients? We serve people with advertising and marketing solutions that help them reach their goal. It’s not any more than that. Practiced correctly your clients will think of you when they have a problem and have confidence you can fix it for them. Put more into your prep and actual practice. I say this until I am blue in the face. The battle is often won before the first shot is fired. If you over prep before you see potential clients, you will be a lot more likely to isolate and communicate the solution for what the client is thinking. As far as practice goes, a lot of sellers will say they don’t. But the killer sales people practice, practice, practice. That’s why they are so good.

I say this until I am blue in the face. The battle is often won before the first shot is fired. If you over prep before you see potential clients, you will be a lot more likely to isolate and communicate the solution for what the client is thinking. As far as practice goes, a lot of sellers will say they don’t. But the killer sales people practice, practice, practice. That’s why they are so good. Get Your Mind Right + Then See More Potential Clients. This is no time to back off or back up. Push yourself forward by using math. The more people you see, the faster your slump will end and it will rain revenue again. You don’t get afraid to see clients. You push to see more. This is the way to overcome it all.

This is no time to back off or back up. Push yourself forward by using math. The more people you see, the faster your slump will end and it will rain revenue again. You don’t get afraid to see clients. You push to see more. This is the way to overcome it all. Avoid Spending Time With Negative Talkers. That’s right. You know these people. They want you to think you are like them. You DON’T be like them. Avoid them and keep your mind on helping clients and seeing more of them. When you are in a slump (and even when you are not), there is no time for negative losers. They will only bring you down and your goal is to rise.

The John Wayne Bonus: Many years ago Barbara Walters was talking with John Wayne and he shared some advice. “Don’t let the ba$tard$ get you down.” I recommend you take this advice today. Many things that happen to you professionally are not up to you, but your attitude is what makes you special.

Close your eyes, take a deep breath, say the words, “I will help clients today.” Then, go out there and swing that bat. But please make sure you get up to bat often and swing hard.

Loyd Ford is president and chief strategic officer at Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works (RPC). Reach Loyd at 864.448.4169 or [email protected].