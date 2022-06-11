Calococci Makes The Move to Florida

Although it will not be to retire. Beasley Media Group has moved Tom Calococci to Fort Myers to take over as PD at WJPT-FM. Calococci most recently served as PF at Beasley’s KOAS/Jammin’ 105.7 in Las Vegas. He also spent 4 years as the Affiliate Relations and Content Creator for Sheet Happens Prep, an industry radio show preparation resource.

“I can’t wait to get back to work for this incredible company and the great team that Beasley has in Fort Myers,” said Calococci. “I want to thank AJ Lurie, Adam Star, Justin Chase and Brian Beasley for their support. I am so happy to be back in South Florida!”