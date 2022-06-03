NABLF Honoring Patti LaBelle

Patti LaBelle will receive the Service to America Leadership Award from the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation. The award is the NABLF’s highest individual citation that is presented in recognition of honorees’ commitment to advocacy and public service.

“Patti LaBelle has entertained countless audiences with her music, on the screen and on the stage,” said Michelle Duke, NABLF President. “Her exquisite talents are equaled by her generous heart and decades of support for philanthropic causes. NABLF and America’s broadcasters are excited to celebrate her lifelong commitment to good works and community service.”

LaBelle’s humanitarian work includes advocacy for adoption, foster care, Big Sisters, the United Negro College Fund and many other causes and non-profit initiatives.

LaBelle joins chef and humanitarian José Andrés as a recipient of this years’ Service to America Leadership Award. The event is set for June 7 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.