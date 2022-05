On Tuesday night in Beverly Hills, Dana Cortez, host of Skyview Networks The Dana Cortez Show, accepted the 2022 Gracie Award for Nationally Syndicated Radio Personality. In 2018 Cortez became the first Latina to host a syndicated morning drive radio show.

The Dana Cortez Show can be heard across the country, on radio stations including KKFR – Phoenix, KWEE – Portland, KBBT – San Antonio, KKSS – Albuquerque, KMRJ- Palm Springs, KBHH – Fresno and many more.