U.S. Podcast Ad Revenue Hits $1.4 Billion in 2021

The IAB reported today that podcast advertising revenue grew 2X faster in 2021 (+72%) than the total internet ad market according to the sixth annual IAB U.S. Podcast Advertising Revenue study, prepared for the IAB by PricewaterhouseCoopers. 2021 revenue for podcasting came in at $1.4 billion, according to the report.

“Everything right now is aligned to drive growth. There’s more engaging and diverse podcast content than ever, and that is translating into larger, more attractive audiences,” said Chris Bruderle, Vice President, Research & Insights, IAB. “But more than anything, podcasting has proven that it can deliver beyond direct-to-consumer advertising to support brand-building and drive business outcomes.”

The report also states that the share of ad revenue served via Dynamic Ad Insertion has almost doubled in two years to 84% as now both host-read and announcer-read ads are largely being served with this functionality (84% and 85%, respectively). And, the report states that the share of ad revenue generated within categories with lower spend volumes has more than tripled in just two years from 8% to 28%.

“The report indicates significant growth ahead, with advertisers buying podcast impressions at scale while tracking delivery, effectiveness, recall and results.” said Eric John, Vice President, IAB Media Center. “Buyers will expect advanced brand safety solutions, audience targeting, and measurement, and we look forward to working across the ecosystem to create standards that serve creators, listeners, publishers and brands.”

