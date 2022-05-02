WBAP To Celebrate 100 Years

WBAP in Dallas is launching a year-long centennial celebration today. The station signed on for the first time under the direction of famed Ft. Worth Businessman Amon G. Carter on Tuesday, May 2nd, 1922, operating at 10 Watts of Power.

Within the first six months, WBAP established itself as a service to the community, becoming the first station to air livestock market reports and weekly church services.

As the station continued to evolve, WBAP would become the first to broadcast a rodeo, air remote broadcasts, and send a war correspondent to Europe in the early days of World War II.

Additionally, WBAP was the first station with regularly scheduled newscasts, which are still carried on today by the station’s award-winning news team.

Today, WBAP operates as a 50,000-watt, clear-channel station operated by Cumulus Media.

“We begin the celebration today and have exciting things planned throughout the year to celebrate,” commented 820 WBAP Program Director Bruce Collins. “WBAP has meant so much to the DFW community. It is going to be a fun year.”

“We could have never lasted 100 years without incredible listeners and advertisers who have supported us,” Dan Bennett, Cumulus Media Regional VP of Dallas and Houston, said. “We will forever be grateful.”

The station plans to continue its centennial celebration with historical audio clips played on the station daily, the launch of a podcast series highlighting the key figures in the station’s 100 years, and a celebration in the fall.