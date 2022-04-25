Legeyt: FCC Must Modernize Ownership Rules

During his first State of The Industry address as CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters, CEO Curtis Legeyt implored lawmakers and regulators to modernize broadcast ownership laws to allow radio and TV stations to compete on a level playing field with digital companies.

LeGeyt quoted from a report from by Senate Commerce Chair Maria Cantwell that found that Google and Facebook control an estimated 77 percent of locally focused digital advertising. “Yet broadcasters still operate under a set of rules that pretend they only compete with one another. We are adapting our business models and our content to match today’s rapidly changing media landscape. But outdated laws force us to compete with one arm tied behind our back for advertising dollars and audience. Congress and the FCC must take a fresh look at whether these decades-old regulations are helping or impeding broadcast competition and media diversity.”

The radio industry is for from united on the ownership rule issue. Several bigger radio companies have been calling on the government to loosen up ownership regulations even more. Other broadcasters believe the deregulation from the 90’s did damage to the industry by allowing several companies to own too many stations and put out an inferior product.

The FCC is required by law to take a look at the ownership rules every four years but has not done so due to challenges being made to suggested changes which has gotten the issue tied up in court.