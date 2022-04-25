Caroline Beasley Receives Big Award in Vegas.

Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley received the National Radio Award Monday at the NAB Show in Las Vegas. The award honors outstanding leadership in the radio industry. Join NAB Board Chair David Santrella and NAB CEO Curtis LeGeyt presented Beasley with the award.

A 38-year radio industry veteran, Caroline Beasley was appointed CEO of Beasley Media Group in 2017. She previously held several senior-level positions, including executive vice president and chief financial officer. Beasley joined the company, founded by her father George Beasley, in 1983.