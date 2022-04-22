A Big Night For Michigan Radio

Public Radio Station Michigan Radio won 13 awards from the Michigan Associated Press Media Editors on Wednesday. These awards recognize excellence in news coverage throughout 2021.

The station was honored with seven First Place awards, including Best Documentary, Best Investigative Reporting and Best Multimedia Storytelling. The station also received six Second Place awards.

Michigan Radio competes in the large market radio category, which includes both public and commercial radio stations that serve Michigan’s largest market of Detroit.

Here is the complete list of Michigan Radio winners:

First Place

Best Documentary: Lester Graham, Michigan Radio: “Great Lakes in Peril”

Best Investigative Reporting: Dustin Dwyer and Nisa Khan, Michigan Radio: “A year after ‘defund’ protests, most large Michigan cities spending more on police, not less”

Best Sports Coverage: Stateside Staff, Michigan Radio: “John Vaughn’s vigil for survivors”

Best Multimedia Storytelling: Dustin Dwyer and Brad Gowland, Michigan Radio: “Minutes podcast and meeting tracker project”

Best Digital Presence: Michigan Radio

Best Use of Photography: Lester Graham, Michigan Radio: Body of work

Best Use of Sound: Laura Weber Davis, Michigan Radio: “Mornings In Michigan: Back to the Barn”

Second Place

Best Documentary: Stateside, Michigan Radio: “Stateside Special: Oxford, MI”

Best Investigative Reporting: Tyler Scott and Nisa Khan, Michigan Radio: “White neighborhoods received PPP loans at twice the rate of Latino communities in metro Detroit”

Best Newscast: Christina Shockley, Michigan Radio: Dec 1, 2021 5:30 PM

Best Reporter/Anchor: Beenish Ahmed, Michigan Radio

Best Public Service: Kate Wells, Michigan Radio: “As more teens are hospitalized for eating disorders, here’s what parents need to know”

Best Continuing Coverage: Tracy Samilton, Michigan Radio: “Michigan’s new auto insurance law”